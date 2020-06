June 16 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S:

* REG-UPDATED 2020 OUTLOOK FOR ROYAL UNIBREW

* 2020 EBIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 1,250-1,375 MILLION

* SEES SLOW NORMALIZATION OF ON-TRADE IN REST OF 2020, BUT ON LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS, NOT REACHING SAME LEVEL AS 2019 IN REST OF 2020 MONTHS

* SEES NO SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19, BUT A SLOW GRADUAL RE-OPENING THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2020