Nov 22 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Royal Unibrew A/S says ‍net revenue for Q1-Q3 2017 was at 2016 level and amounted to DKK 4,869 million compared to DKK 4,874 million for 2016​

* Royal Unibrew A/S says ‍earnings before interest and tax (ebit) for Q1-Q3 2017 were DKK 37 million higher than in 2016 and amounted to DKK 862 million​

‍Previously announced net revenue and earnings outlook for year is confirmed​