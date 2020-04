BRIEF-Royal Vopak Q1 EBITDA Down At 200 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV:

* INTERIM UPDATE Q1 2020

* HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q1 2020 -EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

* Q1 EBITDA OF EUR 200 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 215 MILLION PRE-DIVESTMENTS).

* Q1 OCCUPANCY RATE FOR SUBSIDIARIES OF 84% (Q1 2019: 86%) REFLECTED HIGH LEVELS OF PLANNED INSPECTION AND MAINTENANCE OUT-OF-SERVICE CAPACITY (1.6 MILLION CBM)

* Q1 PROPORTIONAL OCCUPANCY RATE OF 86% (Q1 2019: 84%)

* Q1 EBIT OF EUR 127 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 137 MILLION PRE-DIVESTMENTS)

* Q1 RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) OF 11.5% (Q1 2019: 12.6%).

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS OF ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR 83 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 83 MILLION) RESULTING IN EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE (EPS) OF EUR 0.65 (Q1 2019: EUR 0.65)

* OUTLOOK: WE REITERATE OUR AIM TO GROW EBITDA OVER TIME WITH NEW CONTRIBUTIONS FROM GROWTH PROJECTS AND IMO 2020 CONVERTED CAPACITY AND REPLACE THE EBITDA FROM DIVESTED TERMINALS, SUBJECT TO GENERAL MARKET CONDITIONS AND CURRENCY EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS

* SENIOR NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO WAS 2.65 AT END OF Q1 2020.

* OUTLOOK: GROWTH OF OUR GLOBAL TERMINAL PORTFOLIO WITH GROWTH INVESTMENT FOR 2020 THAT COULD AMOUNT TO EUR 300 MILLION TO EUR 500 MILLION.

* OUTLOOK: COST MANAGEMENT CONTINUES IN 2020 TO COMPENSATE AT LEAST FOR ANNUAL INFLATION AND WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT MARKET CONDITIONS

* VOPAK’S BALANCE SHEET IS ROBUST AND OUR LIQUIDITY POSITION REMAINED STRONG WITH EUR 175 MILLION CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND EUR 770 MILLION REMAINING FLEXIBILITY UNDER COMMITTED EUR 1 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH MATURITY DATE IN 2023

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENTLY ALL OUR 66 TERMINALS ARE OPERATIONAL. THIS MAY CHANGE GOING FORWARD

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM TO RETURN EUR 100 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IS PROGRESSING WITH 20% COMPLETED AT THE END OF Q1 2020.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, WE HAVE OBSERVED A LIMITED IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS.