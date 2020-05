BRIEF-Royalty Pharma PLC Files For IPO Of Up To $100.0 Million Of Class A Ordinary Shares - SEC Filing

May 22 (Reuters) - Royalty Pharma Plc:

* ROYALTY PHARMA PLC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100.0 MILLION OF CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* ROYALTY PHARMA PLC SAYS INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES LISTED ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET

* ROYALTY PHARMA PLC SAYS UPON COMPLETION OF IPO, WILL HAVE TWO CLASSES OF ORDINARY SHARES

* ROYALTY PHARMA PLC SAYS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AND CLASS B SHARES, EACH OF WHICH HAS ONE VOTE PER SHARE

* ROYALTY PHARMA SAYS J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY, BOFA SECURITIES AND GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* ROYALTY PHARMA SAYS CITIGROUP, UBS INVESTMENT BANK, EVERCORE ISI AND COWEN ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* ROYALTY PHARMA SAYS SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY IS ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2zmAFvV)