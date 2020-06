June 15 (Reuters) - Royalty Pharma plc:

* ROYALTY PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* IPO OF 77,681,670 SHARES OF ITS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $28.00 PER SHARE

* SIZE OF IPO WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 70,000,000 CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES