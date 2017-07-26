FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RPC Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $398.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - currently have indications of strong customer demand through end of 2017

* RPC - recorded $3.8 million gain on disposition of assets during quarter, primarily due to sale of operating equipment related to oilfield pipe inspection business

* RPC Inc - ‍average U.S. domestic rig count during Q2 of 2017 was 895, an increase of 113.1 percent compared to same period in 2016​

* RPC - “current price of oil forces us to be cautious about large capital commitments until we see an environment conducive to sustained higher activity levels” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.