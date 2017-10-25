FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPC, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results
October 25, 2017 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-RPC, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc

* RPC, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $471 million versus I/B/E/S view $474.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - ‍U.S. domestic rig count increased again during Q3 of 2017, though at a much lower sequential rate than in previous four quarters​

* RPC inc - “‍during Q3 RPC began to experience increased labor cost and raw material inflation”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

