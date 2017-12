Dec 4 (Reuters) - Rpm International Inc:

* RPM ACQUIRES LEADER IN RUST STAIN REMOVAL PRODUCTS

* RPM INTERNATIONAL INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* RPM INTERNATIONAL INC - ANNOUNCED THAT ITS RUST-OLEUM BUSINESS GROUP HAS ACQUIRED WHINK PRODUCTS