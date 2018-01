BRIEF-RPM Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.70

Jan 4 (Reuters) - RPM International Inc:

* RPM REPORTS RECORD FISCAL 2018 SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q2 SALES $1.32 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.26 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE INCREASED

* - ‍INCREASING FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 EPS GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.10 PER SHARE​

* - WITH ENACTMENT OF NEW FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION TWO WEEKS AGO, THERE IS A CORPORATE RATE REDUCTION FROM 35 PERCENT TO 21 PERCENT

* - “‍IN CONSUMER SEGMENT, WE EXPECT SALES GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE DURING BACK HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2018”​

* RPM INTERNATIONAL - CORPORATE RATE REDUCTION ‍EXPECTED TO ADD ABOUT $0.10 PER DILUTED SHARE TO FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.86 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: