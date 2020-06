(Repeats with no changes to text)

June 11 (Reuters) -

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES SAYS IT WILL START FLYING TO 36 DESTINATIONS WITHIN EUROPE FROM NEXT WEEK

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES SAYS INITIAL FLIGHTS TO KIEV, LONDON, MILAN AND STOCKHOLM NEED TO BE PUSHED BACK TO START OF JULY FROM MID-JUNE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)