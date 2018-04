April 30 (Reuters) - China Yuhua Education Corp Ltd :

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB201.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB122 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE RMB517.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB421.4 MILLION

* RESOLVED TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.047 PER SHARE