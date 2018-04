BRIEF-Rpt-Microsoft CEO Says Office 365 Commercial Now Has More Than 135 Million Monthly Active Users-Conf Call

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT CFO SAYS IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD, EXPECT Q4 REVENUE BETWEEN $8.95 BILLION AND $9.15 BILLION - CONF CALL (ADDS PERIOD ‘Q4’)

* MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MILLION MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MILLION - CONF CALL

* MICROSOFT CEO SAYS WE WILL PROVIDE ROBUST TOOLS BACKED BY A CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENT TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH GDPR - CONF CALL

* MICROSOFT CFO SAYS EXPECT PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES REVENUE OF $9.55 BILLION TO $9.75 BILLION IN Q4 - CONF CALL

* MICROSOFT CFO SAYS IN Q4, IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING, EXPECT REVENUE OF $10.3 BILLION TO $10.6 BILLION - CONF CALL

* MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN Q4 - CONF CALL

* MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY '19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21 PERCENT