May 1 (Reuters) - RPX Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE $67.1 MILLION VERSUS $75.4 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* DUE TO ANNOUNCED DEAL WITH HGGC, CO WILL NOT BE HOSTING Q1 CONFERENCE CALL, WEBCAST PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, MAY 8, 2018