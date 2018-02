Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rpx Corp:

* RPX ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.93

* Q4 REVENUE $81.8 MILLION

* ‍RECORDED NON-CASH CHARGE OF $94.1 MILLION IN Q4, PRIMARILY RELATED TO IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON DISCOVERY SERVICES GOODWILL​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS CONDUCTING A PROCESS TO EXPLORE AND EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

‍BOARD HAS NOT MADE ANY DECISIONS RELATED TO ANY STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AT THIS TIME​