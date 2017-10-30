FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPX reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
October 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

BRIEF-RPX reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - RPX Corp

* RPX announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $85.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.3 million

* RPX Corp - ‍ non-gaap net income for q3 was $0.22 per diluted share​

* RPX Corp sees FY 2017 ‍total revenue $325 million to $330 million​

* RPX Corp sees non-gaap ‍net income $36 million to $38 million​ for fy 2017

* RPX Corp - ‍will be repaying approximately $91.3 million outstanding under term facility in Q4 of 2017​

* RPX Corp - ‍will not incur any early termination costs by early repayment of term facility, revolving credit facility will remain available for use​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

