Jan 2 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd :

* R&Q HAS ACQUIRED CONSTANTIA INSURANCE COMPANY (GUERNSEY) LIMITED ​

* PURCHASE PRICE IS 1.5 MILLION POUNDS, REPRESENTS SMALL DISCOUNT TO CONSTANTIA‘S PRO-FORMA NET ASSETS OF 3.4 MILLION POUNDS​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH AND FINANCED FROM GROUP‘S EXISTING RESOURCES​ Further company coverage: