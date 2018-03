March 13 (Reuters) - Randall & Quilter:

* R&Q COMPLETES ASSIGNMENT OF LIABILITIES

* UNDERLYING LIABILITIES RELATE TO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION POLICIES ISSUED TO A US CORPORATE FROM A LARGE US CARRIER

* ALLOWED CARRIER TO ASSIGN INSURANCE LIABILITIES UNDER DEDUCTIBLE POLICIES, PROVIDING FULL FINALITY TO CORPORATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: