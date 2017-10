BRIEF-RR Donnelley reports Q3 loss per share $0.11 from cont ops

Oct 31 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR Donnelley reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales rose 0.5 percent to $1.73 billion

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co see FY ‍net sales $6.80 billion to $6.90 billion​

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted eps $1.10 to $1.23‍​

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co on an organic basis, qtrly consolidated net sales decreased 0.4%​

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: