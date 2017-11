Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rr Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR donnelley & Sons Co - ‍on Nov 3, 2017, Board of Directors of co approved increase in size of board from 7 to 8 members-SEC filing​

* RR Donnelley & Sons-‍elected Irene M. Esteves to fill newly created vacancy; Esteves served as CFO of Time Warner Cable Inc. From July 2011 to May 2013​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zEDbfv) Further company coverage: