FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in 17 days

BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - on Sept. 29, 2017, co entered into an asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates co’s credit agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* RR donnelley & sons co - amended and restated credit agreement provides for a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $800 million

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement is scheduled to mature on September 29, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2yVxpCx) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.