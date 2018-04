April 18 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co:

* RRD REALIGNS ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE TO DRIVE GROWTH STRATEGY

* RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO - INTRODUCES NEW SEGMENT REPORTING STRUCTURE

* RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO - CERTAIN UNALLOCATED COSTS REPORTED IN COMPANY’S CORPORATE SEGMENT WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY NEW STRUCTURE

* RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO - EFFECTIVE WITH Q1 2018, RRD WILL REPORT RESULTS UNDER TWO NEW SEGMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: