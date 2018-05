May 1 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co:

* REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS INCLUDE $8.3 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO A RETAIL CLIENT BANKRUPTCY

* QTRLY NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: