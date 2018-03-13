BRIEF-RS Technologies says price of new shares

March 13 (Reuters) - RS Technologies Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with issue price of 7,110 yen per share (8.67 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 6,771.60 yen per share (8.26 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from March 14 to March 15 and payment date on March 22

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 6,771.60 yen per share (up to 1.64 billion yen in total)

* Subscription date on April 13 and payment date on April 18

* Previous news was disclosed on March 6

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ac9ycH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)