June 1 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group PLC:

* RSA INS GRP - STATEMENT REGARDING FCA BUSINESS INTERRUPTION

* RSA INSURANCE - RSA CONTINUES TO TREAT CLAIMS IN LINE WITH LEGAL ADVICE, PRECEDENT AND CASE LAW.

* RSA INSURANCE - Q1 TRADING UPDATE ON 7 MAY CO REPORTED THAT AS AT APRIL END IT RECEIVED VALID CLAIMS WITH ESTIMATED COST OF C.£25M NET OF REINSURANCE

* RSA INSURANCE - ESTIMATED COST HAS NOT CHANGED MATERIALLY SINCE Q1 TRADING UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: