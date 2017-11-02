FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RSA Q3 weather losses include 50 mln stg for U.S., Caribbean catastrophes
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 2, 2017 / 7:08 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-RSA Q3 weather losses include 50 mln stg for U.S., Caribbean catastrophes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Q3 trading statement

* ‍group premium income up 8% ytd (3% at constant exchange)​

* ‍ytd group net written premiums of £5,077m at q3 2017 are up 8% 1 as reported, and up 3% 1 at constant fx rates, versus q3 2016​

* ‍eps ytd is ahead of 2016 though held back by q3 underwriting results​

* ‍underwriting results for scandinavia, canada, ireland and middle east ytd are ahead of 2016 and our plans overall, continuing h1 trends​

* ‍uk reported results have been impacted by us/caribbean hurricane costs as well as continuing adverse household and large loss experience​

* ‍overall group underwriting results are therefore slightly weaker than prior year​

* ‍weather losses in q3 include a provision of £50m against us & caribbean cat events​

* ‍we expect this provision to increase somewhat​

* ‍tangible shareholders’ equity 1 at 30 september 2017 was £2,810m (30 june 2017: £2,790m) and tangible net asset value per share was 275p​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.