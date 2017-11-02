BRIEF-RSA Q3 weather losses include 50 mln stg for U.S., Caribbean catastrophes

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* Q3 trading statement
* group premium income up 8% ytd (3% at constant exchange)
* ytd group net written premiums of £5,077m at q3 2017 are up 8% 1 as reported, and up 3% 1 at constant fx rates, versus q3 2016
* eps ytd is ahead of 2016 though held back by q3 underwriting results
* underwriting results for scandinavia, canada, ireland and middle east ytd are ahead of 2016 and our plans overall, continuing h1 trends
* uk reported results have been impacted by us/caribbean hurricane costs as well as continuing adverse household and large loss experience
* overall group underwriting results are therefore slightly weaker than prior year
* weather losses in q3 include a provision of £50m against us & caribbean cat events
* we expect this provision to increase somewhat
tangible shareholders' equity 1 at 30 september 2017 was £2,810m (30 june 2017: £2,790m) and tangible net asset value per share was 275p