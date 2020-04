BRIEF-RSA suspends final 2019 dividend payment

April 8 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group PLC:

* SUSPENSION OF FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON ORDINARY SHARES

* BOARD WILL THEREFORE SUSPEND ITS RECOMMENDATION FOR 15.6P PER ORDINARY SHARE FULL YEAR 2019 DIVIDEND THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN DUE FOR PAYMENT ON 14 MAY

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ACCURATELY PREDICT VARIOUS IMPACTS OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON RSA FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP’S SOLVENCY II COVERAGE RATIO AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE BEEN WITHIN OUR TARGET RANGE AND IN EXCESS OF 150% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)