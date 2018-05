May 18 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc:

* RSP PERMIAN SAYS ON MAY 17, PER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD BY ONE MEMBER - SEC FILING

* RSP PERMIAN INC - IN ADDITION, BOARD APPOINTED STEVEN GRAY, CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RSP TO FILL VACANCY CREATED BY BOARD SIZE INCREASE