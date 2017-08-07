BRIEF-RSP Permian Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 7 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc

* RSP Permian Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production increased 106% to 54.3 mboe/d (72% oil, 88% liquids), compared to 2q16 and increased 20% compared to 1q17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $186.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S