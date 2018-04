April 30 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc:

* RSP PERMIAN INC - U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT

* RSP PERMIAN INC - EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD WITH RESPECT TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF RSP PERMIAN, BY CONCHO RESOURCES INC

* RSP PERMIAN INC - COMPLETION OF DEALS CONTEMPLATED BY MERGER AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2Kt1IGK) Further company coverage: