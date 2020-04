April 3 (Reuters) - Orsted A/S:

* REG-ØRSTED POSTPONES CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, ØRSTED HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY THAT WAS PLANNED FOR 10 JUNE 2020

* STATUS OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ØRSTED’S OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RISK FACTORS STATED IN COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT ON 25 MARCH 2020 IS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)