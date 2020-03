BRIEF-Ørsted Provides COVID-19 Update, Keeps FY Guidance

March 25 (Reuters) - Orsted A/S:

* REG-ØRSTED PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE: UNCERTAINTY INCREASED, BUT FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE MAINTAINED. LIQUIDITY POSITION VERY STRONG

* ORSTED A/S - WILL IMPLEMENT FURTHER MEASURES AS DEEMED NECESSARY, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH DEVELOPMENT OF LOCAL AUTHORITIES’ GUIDELINES

* ORSTED A/S - CURRENTLY HAVE MORE THAN DKK 30BN IN LIQUIDITY RESERVES

* ORSTED A/S - TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND QUARANTINED EMPLOYEES MAY IMPACT OUR ABILITY TO KEEP OUR SITE OPERATIONS

* ORSTED A/S - WE SEE NO COVID-19-RELATED IMPACT ON AVAILABILITY SO FAR.

* ORSTED A/S - OUR COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANTS IN DENMARK REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL.

* ORSTED A/S - SUPPLY LOGISTICS REMAIN STABLE

* ORSTED A/S - SEE LITTLE RISK OF NOT BEING ABLE TO HONOR OUR HEATING SUPPLY COMMITMENTS.

* ORSTED A/S - IN MOST AFFECTED MARKETS, CRISIS HAS LED TO A DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR POWER.

* ORSTED A/S - SO FAR, POWER DEMAND IN OUR CORE MARKETS IS MUCH LESS AFFECTED,

* ORSTED A/S - WE CANNOT DETECT ANY CHANGED PATTERN IN OCCURRENCE OF NEGATIVE WHOLESALE POWER PRICES.

* ORSTED A/S - WE ASSESS OVERALL IMPACT TO BE LIMITED.

* ORSTED A/S - SIGNED DIVESTMENTS COULD BE AT RISK OF DELAYS AS APPROVAL PROCESSES MUST BE CONDUCTED VIRTUALLY.

* ORSTED A/S - ALL DIVESTMENTS REMAIN WELL IN PROGRESS AND WE EXPECT POTENTIAL DELAYS TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT.

* ORSTED A/S - MAINTAIN OUR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020.