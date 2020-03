March 5 (Reuters) - RTA LABORATUVARLARI BIYOLOJIK URUNLER ILAC VE MAKINE SANAYI TICARET:

* SIGNS CONTRACT OF WORK WITH SOYLEMEZ KAUCUK OTOMOTIV FOR BUILDING A FACTORY

* SIGNS CONTRACT TO SELL WORTH 8.0 MILLION LIRA WITH SOYLEMEZ KAUCUK OTOMOTIV FOR THE FACTORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)