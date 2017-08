Aug 3 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc

* RTI Surgical divests cardiothoracic closure business to A&E Medical Corporation for up to $60 million

* RTI Surgical Inc - sale proceeds will pay down a portion of company's debt and support strategic investments as RTI extends its credit facilities

* RTI Surgical Inc - deal for $54 million in cash plus an additional $6 million in contingent cash consideration.