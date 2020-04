BRIEF-RTI Surgical Enters Second Amendment To Equity Purchase Agreement

April 29 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Holdings Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ARDI BIDCO LTD

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT REDUCES BASE PURCHASE PRICE FROM $490 MILLION TO $440 MILLION, WITH ALL OF PURCHASE PRICE BEING PAID IN CASH

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - AMENDMENT EXTENDS OUTSIDE DATE FOR CLOSING TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM JULY 13 TO AUGUST 31