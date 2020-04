BRIEF-Rti Surgical Holdings Inc - Amendment Reduces Cash Purchase Price From $480 Million To $440 Million

April 27 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Holdings Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT REDUCES CASH PURCHASE PRICE FROM $480 MILLION TO $440 MILLION

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND AMENDMENT TO EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT ELIMINATES PROVISION WHICH GRANTED RTI CERTAIN ROLLOVER SECURITIES IN RTI OEM, LLC VALUED AT $10 MILLION

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDS OUTSIDE DATE FOR CLOSING TRANSACTION FROM JULY 13, 2020 TO AUGUST 31, 2020