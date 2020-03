BRIEF-Rti Surgical Holdings To Delay Form 10-K Filing For Fiscal Year 2019

March 16 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Holdings Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.® TO DELAY FORM 10-K FILING FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019

* RTI SURGICAL-AUDIT COMMITTEE IN PROCESS OF CONDUCTING INTERNAL INVESTIGATION OF CURRENT, PRIOR PERIOD MATTERS RELATING TO REVENUE RECOGNITION PRACTICES

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO FILE ITS FORM 10-K UNTIL AUDIT COMMITTEE CONCLUDES ITS INVESTIGATION

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT ARDI BIDCO SALE TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: