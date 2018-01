BRIEF-RTI Surgical Outlines 2018 Guidance And Long-Term Goals

Jan 5 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL OUTLINES 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM GOALS

* RTI SURGICAL INC - EXPECTS FULL YEAR REVENUES IN RANGE OF $280 MILLION AND $290 MILLION

* RTI SURGICAL INC - ‍EXPECTS FULL YEAR EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $32 MILLION TO $38 MILLION​

* RTI SURGICAL - CO TO EXPAND REVENUE TO MORE THAN $500 MILLION​ AS ‍LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOAL, EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED WITHIN FIVE YEARS

* RTI SURGICAL - CO TO ‍DOUBLE EBITDA MARGIN TO MORE THAN 20 PERCENT AS LONG TERM FINANCIAL GOAL, EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED WITHIN FIVE YEARS ​