BRIEF-RTI Surgical Says Board Audit Committee Concluded Co Will Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements

April 9 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Holdings Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - ON APRIL 7, AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD CONCLUDED CO WILL RESTATE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - WILL RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 AND 2018

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - CONCLUDED REVENUE FOR CERTAIN INVOICES SHOULD HAVE BEEN RECOGNIZED AT A LATER DATE THAN WHEN ORIGINALLY RECOGNIZED

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - CONCLUDED THAT IN JULY 2017, AN ADJUSTMENT WAS IMPROPERLY MADE TO A PRODUCT RETURN PROVISION IN DIRECT DIVISION

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC - WILL REVISE ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO CORRECT ERRORS AND ANY OTHERS AS IT FINALIZES INVESTIGATION