BRIEF-RTI Surgical Says CEO Will Forgo 50% Of His Base Salary

April 3 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Holdings Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - IN LIGHT OF UNCERTAINTY CREATED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD OF TIME, CAMILLE FARHAT, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL FORGO 50% OF HIS BASE SALARY

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - JONATHON M. SINGER, JOHN VARELA, AND OLIVIER VISA WILL FORGO 30% OF THEIR RESPECTIVE BASE SALARIES - SEC FILING

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ON MARCH 31, CO NOTIFIED EMPLOYEES THAT IT WILL FURLOUGH OR REDUCE HOURS OF OVER 500 OF U.S.-BASED EMPLOYEES, BEGINNING APRIL 6

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - AFFECTED EMPLOYEES WILL CONTINUE TO BE EMPLOYEES OF CO AND RECEIVE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - CANNOT PREDICT WHEN IT WILL BE ABLE TO RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS