BRIEF-RTI Surgical Says On July 8, Entered Into A Third Amendment To Equity Purchase Agreement With Ardi Bidco Ltd

July 9 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Holdings Inc:

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - ON JULY 8, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ARDI BIDCO LTD

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - THIRD AMENDMENT AMENDED AGREEMENT TO BROADEN SCOPE OF BUYER’S LICENSE TO USE CERTAIN TRADEMARKS AND SERVICE MARKS

* RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS - THIRD AMENDMENT AMENDED AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF LICENSE FROM FIVE YEARS AFTER CLOSING TO AN INDEFINITE PERIOD Source text: [bit.ly/2ZbVKTZ] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)