March 13 (Reuters) - RTL CEO:

* STILL EXPECTS Q1 BROADLY STABLE AND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

* TO STICK TO STREAMING INVESTMENT PLANS

* SEES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSUMPTION OF NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT, PEOPLE WANT INFO ON CORONAVIRUS

* THERE ARE NO CORONAVIRUS CASES IN OUR PRODUCTIONS AND NO CANCELLATIONS, BUT THERE WILL BE SOME POSTPONEMENTS

