BRIEF-RTL Says Cancellations Of Ad Bookings Have Accelerated

April 30 (Reuters) - RTL:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE DOWN 3.4% TO €1.466 BILLION

* INCREASED AUDIENCE SHARES IN GERMANY, FRANCE AND THE NETHERLANDS

* PAYING SUBSCRIBERS FOR RTL GROUP’S STREAMING SERVICES TV NOW AND VIDEOLAND UP 34% TO 1.53 MILLION

* AT BEGINNING OF MARCH, WE REGISTERED FIRST CANCELLATIONS OF ADVERTISING BOOKINGS, AS WELL AS POSTPONEMENTS OF PRODUCTIONS

* TREND HAS ACCELERATED WITH INTRODUCTION OF WIDE-RANGING LOCKDOWN MEASURES ACROSS EUROPE IN LATER MARCH

* MAKING GOOD PROGRESS IN IMPLEMENTING COUNTER MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS AND PRESERVE LIQUIDITY

* GROUP IS CURRENTLY NOT IN POSITION TO PROVIDE NEW OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020