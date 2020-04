BRIEF-RTL Withdraws Outlook For 2020 And Dividend Proposal For 2019 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

April 2 (Reuters) - RTL GROUP SA:

* WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019 DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* GROUP IS CURRENTLY NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE A NEW OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2020

* WHILE Q1/2020 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, CANCELLATIONS OF ADVERTISING BOOKINGS AND POSTPONEMENTS OF PRODUCTIONS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP’S RESULTS IN COMING MONTHS

* NO DIVIDEND WILL NOW BE PROPOSED TO ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON 30 JUNE 2020