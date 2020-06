BRIEF-Rtw Retailwinds Inc Files Non-Timely 10-K With U.S. SEC

June 3 (Reuters) - RTW Retailwinds Inc:

* RTW RETAILWINDS INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* RTW RETAILWINDS INC SAYS FORM 10-K WILL REFLECT SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN

* RTW RETAILWINDS INC SAYS POSSIBILITY IT MAY FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE

* RTW RETAILWINDS - ALREADY EXPERIENCED SUBSTANTIAL, RECURRING LOSSES FROM OPERATIONS, SUCH LOSSES CAUSED RETAINED DEFICIT OF $164.6 MILLION AS OF FEB 1

* RTW RETAILWINDS - CO, ITS AUDITOR, BDO USA LLP, IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING DISCLOSURES CONCERNING RECENT DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RTW RETAILWINDS - CONTINUES TO WORK CLOSELY WITH BDO IN ORDER TO ISSUE FORM 10-K WITHIN EXTENSION PERIOD Source text: bit.ly/3eMoyXY Further company coverage: