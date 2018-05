BRIEF-RTX Maintains 2018 Outlook

May 1 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT Q2 2017/18

* NET REVENUE INCREASED IN Q2 BY 26.9% TO DKK 106.8 MILLION

* Q2 2017/18 NET REVENUE DKK 106.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 84.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 38.5% TO DKK 64.8 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017/18 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO DKK 19.6 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 4.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS COMBINED WITH CONTINUED INVESTMENT IN A BROADER PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM, MANAGEMENT MAINTAINS 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE BETWEEN DKK 460-490 MILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN DKK 72-87 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) BETWEEN DKK 58-73 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)