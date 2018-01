Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT Q1 2017/18

* Q1 2017/18 NET REVENUE DKK ‍100.9​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 111.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 2017/18 EBIT DKK ‍12.1​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROSS PROFIT DECREASED BY 5.2% TO DKK 57.0 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017/18

* ‍MAINTAINS EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE BETWEEN DKK 460-490 MILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN DKK 72-87 MILLION

‍MAINTAINS EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE BETWEEN DKK 460-490 MILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN DKK 72-87 MILLION

* MAINTAINS REVENUE, EBIT AND EBITDA EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017/18