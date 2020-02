BRIEF-Rubean To Offer 440,000 New Shares

Feb 28 (Reuters) - RUBEAN AG:

* PUBLIC OFFER OF 440,000 NEW SHARES INTENDED

* IF PLANNED CAPITAL MEASURE IS FULLY IMPLEMENTED, SHARE CAPITAL OF RUBEAN AG WILL INCREASE AT A RATIO OF 2.75 TO 1 TO 1.65 MILLION EUROS

* EXPANSION OF CAPACITIES FOR SIGNIFICANT CORPORATE GROWTH

* AIM IS TO ISSUE 440,000 NEW SHARES BY MEANS OF A PUBLIC OFFER

* GRANTING SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS AND MAKING USE OF AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* TO USE NEW FUNDS TO EXPAND ITS CAPACITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR "PHONEPOS" PAYMENT ACCEPTANCE SOLUTION DEVELOPED JOINTLY WITH CCV GROUP BV, ARNHEM (NL)