March 14 (Reuters) - Rubicon Project Inc:

* ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

* SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER

* RUBICON PROJECT - THE ACTIONS RESULT IN ONE-TIME SEVERANCE COSTS OF ABOUT $3.0 MILLION WHICH WILL BE RECOGNIZED PRIMARILY IN Q1