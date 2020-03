March 23 (Reuters) - Rubicon Project Inc:

* RUBICON PROJECT- INTENT TO CONVENE, ADJOURN, RECONVENE IN VIRTUAL MEETING FORMAT ITS SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS

* RUBICON PROJECT - SPECIAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MARCH 30, 2020 IN A VIRTUAL FORMAT IS NOT EXPECTED TO DELAY OF CLOSING OF MERGER WITH TELARIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: