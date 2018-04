April 26 (Reuters) - Rubicon Technology Inc:

* RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC - MARDEL GRAFFY GAVE CO NOTICE THAT SHE INTENDS TO RESIGN AS COMPANY S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COMPANY HAS BEGUN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2Fjt9yZ) Further company coverage: